Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,132 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 210,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.