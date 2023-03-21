Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $291,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $306.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.77 and its 200-day moving average is $293.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

