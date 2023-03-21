Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $90,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Snap Price Performance
SNAP stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Snap Profile
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.