Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

