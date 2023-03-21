Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.17% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.