Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $367.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

