Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $909,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $298.37 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.