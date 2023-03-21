Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $206,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $418.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

