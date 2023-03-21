HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.43

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $14.13. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 13,637 shares.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

