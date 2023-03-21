HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.43

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $14.13. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 13,637 shares.
HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
