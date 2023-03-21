iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006622 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $150.93 million and $37.11 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00200992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,145.31 or 1.00019815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.83721138 USD and is up 15.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $36,302,777.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

