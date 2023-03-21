Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE INGR opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

