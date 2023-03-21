Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,259,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,597.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS UNOV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 4,511 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

