Insider Buying: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

AVL stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,097. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.