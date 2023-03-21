Insider Buying: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
AVL stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,097. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
