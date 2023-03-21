Insider Buying: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director William John Cox acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($1.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

