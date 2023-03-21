Insider Buying: Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Purchases 27,000 Shares of Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR – Get Rating) insider Gabrielle Iwanow purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$28,890.00 ($19,389.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Mincor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for nickel, gold, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Cassini located in the Southern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

