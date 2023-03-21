Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,557,972.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $297,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 111,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $394.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

