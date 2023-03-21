Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires 510 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pamela Pearl Kazeil acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,271.40.

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.50. 508,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.01. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$23.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0184631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

