Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00.

Cameco Stock Up 2.4 %

TSE CCO traded up C$0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.83. 816,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,837. The stock has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.34. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

