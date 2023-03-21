Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 17,232 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $3,198,603.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,148,562.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $14,168.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.61.
CorVel Stock Down 0.1 %
CRVL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.93. 110,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
