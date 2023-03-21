Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 300 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total value of C$50,148.99.

On Friday, March 17th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total value of C$165,302.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Rashid Wasti bought 300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,651.00.

Shares of WN traded down C$2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$164.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,683. The firm has a market cap of C$23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$181.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WN shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

