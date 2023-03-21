Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 9,198 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,198 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $200,332.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,047,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,373,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,655. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

