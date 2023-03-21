Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 9,198 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 9,198 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $200,332.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,047,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,373,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,655. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
