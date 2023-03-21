Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 3,931 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MG traded up C$1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.61. 578,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$63.55 and a 12 month high of C$91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.97.

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Magna International Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.57.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

