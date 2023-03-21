Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Senior Officer Sells 3,931 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79.
Magna International Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MG traded up C$1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.61. 578,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$63.55 and a 12 month high of C$91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.97.
Magna International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 90.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Further Reading
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.