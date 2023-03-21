Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Rating) Director Lawrence Roulston sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total value of C$78,780.00.

Lawrence Roulston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 30th, Lawrence Roulston sold 270 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$1,773.90.

MTA stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,794. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.35.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

