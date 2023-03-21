Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$276,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$20.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.50.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

