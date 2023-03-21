Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells 28,376 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAPGet Rating) Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$1,049,912.00.

Saputo Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:SAP traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,363. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.22.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.