Insider Selling: Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Sells 28,376 Shares of Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Director Maxime Therrien sold 28,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$1,049,912.00.

Saputo Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:SAP traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,363. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.61 and a 12 month high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.22.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saputo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.17.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

