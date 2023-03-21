Insider Selling: Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Senior Officer Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Adolfo Montiel sold 300 shares of Stelco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total value of C$17,982.00.

Shares of TSE:STLC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$53.86. 227,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.28. Stelco Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cormark upped their price target on Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.75.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

