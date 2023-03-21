Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,742.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $41,568.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,799,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.57. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $130.31.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

