Insider Selling: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Sells 58,500 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.54, for a total value of C$148,590.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of Valeura Energy stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,175. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$3.13.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

