Insider Selling: ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Insider Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 887,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,215. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ViewRay by 38.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 149.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ViewRay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

