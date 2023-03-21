Insider Selling: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Sells 55,633 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$387,205.68.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:YRI traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.71. 1,180,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.02. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.53.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

