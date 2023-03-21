Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

About Integral Ad Science

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 669,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

