Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,079,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,546,535. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

