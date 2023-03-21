Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. 3,489,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,135,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

