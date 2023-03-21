Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.22 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00018576 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $37.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,130,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,747,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.