Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the previous session’s volume of 170,328 shares.The stock last traded at $29.62 and had previously closed at $29.86.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

