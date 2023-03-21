Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the previous session’s volume of 170,328 shares.The stock last traded at $29.62 and had previously closed at $29.86.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
