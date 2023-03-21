Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.88

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 162 ($1.99). 138,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £285.65 million, a P/E ratio of -736.36 and a beta of 0.43. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 141.04 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.50 ($2.27). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.71.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

