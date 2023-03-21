Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 127,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. 2,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

