Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

