Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.83. 432,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,125. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

