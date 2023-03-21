Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Position Increased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $352.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.