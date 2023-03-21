Investure LLC Purchases 830 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Investure LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Investure LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Investure LLC owned approximately 1.63% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $13,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

CRBN stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $123.39 and a 1 year high of $167.14. The company has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $140.10.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.