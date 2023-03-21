IOST (IOST) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $199.33 million and $19.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

