iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT opened at $44.38 on Friday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.56). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

iRobot Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,836,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

