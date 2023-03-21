iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,313. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

