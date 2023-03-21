iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVD traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.16. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.