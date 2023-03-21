iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,589,201 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

