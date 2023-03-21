iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.97. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

