iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 1,833,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

