iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. 1,803,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

