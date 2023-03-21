iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.